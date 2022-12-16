SOF Radio is a project powered by Sound Of Faz Productions - a production brand from Morecambe who have nine releases to date on the massive Spanish EDM label Blanco Y Negro Music.

They produce predominantly trance tracks, whether it be uplifting or progressive, but their releases on the label also span across lounge and downtempo.

They are regularly commissioned to remix for various artists and also have a successful YouTube channel.

John Farrell.

Initially branded as 'Sound Of Faz Radio', the station launched in November 2020 with a live show that aired every Friday night on Mixcloud to ever growing audiences.

With a desire to launch a 24/7 station, and after trying out various platforms to power it, their web development background urged them to build their own.

Using their popular Mixcloud channel at https://www.mixcloud.com/soundoffaz/ as the source for their music, meaning all publishing and royalties due to all artists are covered, they integrated the Mixcloud shows into their website to create a daily schedule of various music genres. After realising a more generic name was required, SOF Radio was born.

24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year, anyone can head over to https://sofradio.co.uk/ and tune into a wide selection of music covering pop, 80s, 90s, house and trance along with airing their entire back catalogue of shows on Sound Of Faz Radio including many live mixes of house and trance and featuring a lot of their own unreleased original tracks and remixes.

Also included are the ever popular 'Pure Retro' mixes which include a lot of lesser heard remixes of 90s anthems from artists such as The Pet Shop Boys and Depeche Mode. No registration is required and there are no adverts. People can tune in via the site itself or via the app that can be found on the website.

John Farrell, the founder, DJ, producer and web developer behind SOF Radio, said: "We wanted to create a 24/7 radio experience that aired nothing but brilliant music. All killers, no fillers as they say!

"There are of course other local radio stations but on the face of it they seem to focus more on the news and media side, and they do that well, whereas we wanted to set our whole focus on the music.

"I myself jump in and interrupt the schedule and perform a live mix on Mixcloud at regular intervals and we have also had guest mixes from various DJs with lots of live performances lined up for 2023.

"This is very much a project that has been a long time coming but my production schedule has kept the idea pushed back but the last quarter of 2022 has freed up some time to allow me to get stuck in and I'm thoroughly enjoying it!

"I'm not sure exactly where SOF Radio is going but I'm enjoying the journey and looking forward to what happens in the future as it certainly looks promising!"

