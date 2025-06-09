Morecambe, Heysham Port and Lancaster transport issues highlighted after chancellor’s cash announcements

Councillors in the Lancaster and Morecambe have highlighted the need for transport investment following the chancellor’s announcements about government cash for tram, railway and bus projects in other parts of England.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week announced the first investments from the government’s new Spending Review – £15.6billion was allocated for transport projects in England’s city regions which currently have directly-elected regional mayors – including Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester.

Lancashire does not currently have an elected regional mayor, although it does have a new fledgling combined county authority, which current and previous governments have wanted as a first step towards devolution.

More Westminster government financial announcements will come this week, when the Spending Review is fully unveiled.

Lancaster Town Hall.

The government’s purpose is to allocate cash to different departments over four years or so, to create more certainty.

Lancaster City Council’s Labour opposition councillors said overall they welcomed the government’s commitment to improving public transport across the north.

The group also said since Coun Catherine Potter, a Labour councillor for Heysham South, brought a motion with cross-party support to the city council in 2024, the North West Net Zero Hub network is preparing a bid for up to £50,000 for feasibility study into the potential for a battery-powered train line between Heysham and Morecambe.

With the expected opening of the Eden Project in Morecambe in the coming years, greater investment in green public transport in the district would be welcome and needed, the Labour group added.

Coun Jason Wood, opposition leader at Lancaster City Council, said: “The government announcements show the real need for Lancashire to accelerate devolution and elect an executive mayor. The major investments announced this week are in areas with elected mayors working for residents to deliver on significant transport infrastructure projects.

“In Lancashire, we continue to be left behind because we don’t have a powerful single voice fighting for us.

"West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Liverpool all have mayors who have devolved powers on transport and are able to advocate directly to government ministers and departments.

"We need the same for Lancashire to fight for Eden Project Morecambe transport infrastructure and upgrading the line from Lancaster to Morecambe and Heysham Port. We also need improvements to local bus services which are vital for our rural communities.”

Morecambe Bay Independent councillor Martin Bottoms, who has a city council cabinet remit for Morecambe regeneration and the local economy, said: “The announcement of £15.6billion of funding for investment in local transport was welcomed in our region.

“With the Eden project due to bring around 750,000 visitors annually we will require investment in our transport infrastructure. In addition to Eden, we are working with Tetra Tech, 31Ten and WSP in developing a Morecambe Area Action Plan to regenerate the area.

“Working alongside Lancaster University and Lancashire County Council, it is imperative that transport links into Morecambe support our objectives. We are confident our parking strategy can meet the future needs of the area.

“We do need to balance the mode of transport with our aims to achieve net zero. Our local area energy plan is a pioneering strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

"The electrification of the railway line and enhancements to the service play an important part in both improvement of transport links and reducing our carbon footprint. This will require major investment that I hope the chancellor’s announcement can help us deliver.”

Green councillor Gina Dowding, a city and county councillor, said: “We really need to see some of this funding package announced come to Lancashire. It’s vital for the success of the Eden Project that we have a quality rail link between Morecambe and Lancaster – and this funding is the perfect chance to upgrade and electrify that link.

"And there are other rail links needing urgent investment, such as Skipton to Colne, which would boost Lancashire’s economy.”

Independent councillor Roger Cleet, a councillor for Heysham, said: “I add my support for the Morecambe to Heysham railway line to be upgraded. Heysham is out on a limb when it comes to being connected to the rail network.

"Heysham Port is being invested in heavily by Peel Ports to raise its productivity and the rail link needs investment too. This investment could come from the Isle of Man government and, indeed, from Northern Ireland, because both will benefit.

“With the Eden Project, infrastructure to accommodate this attraction needs to be paramount. A park-and-ride at the end of the Bay Gateway along with a railway station with other stations along the way are the only solution which would give Heysham a reliable and frequent connection to the national rail link.

“A shuttle service using battery powered trains into Morecambe railway station and beyond would give the Eden Project its vision of reaching 10 million-plus potential visitors within an 1.5 hour journey – and possibly make Morecambe again ‘Bradford-on-Sea’.”

This is a reference to Morecambe’s historic role as a favourite resort for West Yorkshire people, owing to railway connections with the Bradford and Leeds areas which continue today.