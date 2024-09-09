Morecambe grassroots football club launches free kit scheme to help kids and their families

One of the oldest and grassroots football clubs in the area has launched a new initiative to help youngsters access free football kit if they need it.

The Wanderers Rebooted scheme - set up by Westgate Wanderers FC - is designed to provide children with the football essentials they need to play the sport they love, free of charge.

In response to the rising cost of living and a continued mission to make football accessible to all, Wanderers Rebooted aims to remove financial barriers for parents and ensure that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to play football.

It will provide free football boots, shin pads, goalkeeper gloves and astro trainers to children in need, and is open to all children from any football club, no questions asked.

Players, parents and guardians can simply contact the club through their website or social media to arrange to pick up football equipment.

The club also encourages participants to swap their old boots or shin pads, but if you have no equipment to swap, you are still welcome to take part in the scheme.

Westgate Wanderers are also seeking donations of gently used football boots, shin pads and other football gear.

While they have already gathered a significant collection, they need as much support as possible to help as many children as they can.

Westgate Wanderers has a long history of promoting grassroots football across all age groups.

Their mission is to provide opportunities for every child to play football, regardless of their circumstances, and are solely funded by grants and sponsorships, and believe that no child should be held back from playing football due to financial constraints.

The Wanderers Rebooted scheme is a natural extension of the club's commitment to the community and ensuring inclusivity in sport.

Jack McKnight, founder of the scheme, said: “Wanderers Rebooted has been developed from a belief that grassroots football is for everyone.

"At its simplest, all it needs is a child a ball and a patch of grass.

"Westgate Wanderers FC and I are aware of the financial pressures parents and players can come under.

"As a coach and parent, I know this can be increased if your child had a sudden growth spurt or their boots rip mid-season.

"We hope the launch of this scheme can reduce this burden and support more people into the game and help them remain involved in love with football, and in particular grassroots football, for longer.”

How to Get Involved:

1. Request Equipment: If your child needs football gear, simply reach out to the club via their website or social media platforms to arrange a collection.

2. Donate Equipment: If you have football boots or other equipment that your child has outgrown but still has plenty of life left, they encourage you to donate them to the Wanderers Rebooted scheme. Donations can be dropped off at the club on a Tuesday evening 6-7pm or arranged via contact with the club.

3. Spread the Word: Help spread the word about Wanderers Rebooted by sharing posts on social media, talking to your friends and family, and encouraging those in need to reach out.

For more information about the Wanderers Rebooted scheme or how to get involved, visit www.westgatewanderersfc.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.