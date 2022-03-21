Before Covid struck, Liz Ashby used to take her grandson Parker to the beach and fire up his imagination with tales of Charlie Ragamuffin and his friend, Molly Mangle, making mischief there.

“When the pandemic hit, I could only tell the Charlie Ragamuffin stories to him on FaceTime so I thought why don’t I write a book about this character as a memento for all the children’s lives which changed during Covid,” said Liz.

The book – Charlie Ragamuffin and the Tale of the Terrible Virus - is aimed at pre-school children and tells the story of how the lives of Charlie and Molly had to change during the lockdowns when they couldn’t play with each other.

Liz Ashby shares her new book with her grandson, Parker.

It features local landmarks including Morecambe’s Clock Tower and is fully illustrated. It is dedicated to six-year-old Parker; his younger brother, Hudson, who was a lockdown baby; and Liz’s step grand-daughter, Lily.