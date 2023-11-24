Morecambe gran helped by Simply Red star to become 'oldest lady drummer in north'

An 89-year-old gran who says she's the 'oldest lady drummer in the north' will be performing with a band to celebrate Lancashire Day.

Barbara McInnis will perform with the D'Ukes of Lancaster Ukulele Band at a fundraising night to celebrate Lancashire Day this Monday, November 27.

Retired Heysham High drama teacher Barbara, who lives in Torrisholme, has been honing her drumming skills with Chris Joyce, former drummer with Simply Red, who has set up a school in the West End of Morecambe.

"I'm the oldest drummer in the north!" said Barbara, who will be 90 in January.

Barbara McInnis with former Simply Red drummer Chris Joyce, who has been teaching her the drums.

Barbara also plays ukulele with Morecambe Ukulele Club, and is remembered locally for her enthusiastic support for her granddaughter Polly Swann as she won a silver medal in rowing at the Rio Olympics, which gained media attention.

Lancashire Day is observed every year on November 27, and this year the D'Ukes of Lancaster Ukulele Band will take part in a night of Lancashire songs and clog dancing at the Boot and Shoe in Scotforth Road, Lancaster.