And on May 13 Dr Joanne Price, advanced care practitioner Scott Murray and Dr Gemma Barrow will be flying the Bay Medical Group flag and embarking on a 12-hour May Moveathon from 8am until 8pm.

The event will take place at the West End Gardens in Morecambe, and with the Creative West End Market open from 11am-4pm there will be plenty of things for people to do and enjoy if they want to go along and show their support.

Any funds raised will be split between three local charities: More Music, Stanleys Community Centre and West End Impact.

A previous Walk with a Doc event.

As part of the Moveathon, the trio will also be taking part in the Park Run on the prom from 9am and Walk with a Doc at 11am.

Walk with a Doc is a walking programme which involves a few minutes to learn about a current health topic from a health care provider, followed by the rest of an hour enjoying a healthy walk along the promenade in Morecambe with fun conversation.

Exercise is proven to be a very effective therapeutic tool for many medical conditions, and this is an opportunity to learn how you can improve your health through exercise.

This programme was started in the US in 2005 by Dr David Sabgir and has now expanded throughout the world.

You don’t need any special gear and there are no special rules.