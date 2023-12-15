Morecambe girl, 14, is returned home after being caught asking for train fare at Lancaster station
British Transport Police returned a teenage girl home after she was stopped at Lancaster railway station after asking a passenger for money.
Officers found the 14-year-old girl after being alerted by a passenger who had been approached by the teen asking for money for her train fare.
Enquiries by the police showed the girl was missing from her Morecambe home, and after carrying out safeguarding checks she was returned home by the officers.