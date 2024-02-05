Morecambe gets exciting new attraction as laser tag venue opening date announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laser Rush is the latest venture opened by Jet Ltd, who also run Morecambe venues Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Vista, Pleasureland and Johnny’s.

The exciting laser tag venture will be sited in the former B&M building and will feature two battle zone grounds, Destination Apocalypse and Battle Barracks.

“The team has been hard at work building the battle set-ups, which feature really cool hiding places, mazes and scenery,” said Caroline Walker, area manager of Jet Ltd.

Laser Guardians showing off part of the battle zone.

"The guns are the latest in laser technology and have some really awesome games such as “Defend the Keep”, “Team Deathmatch” and “Domination”.

Laser Rush has been built with a range of ages in mind, with the site set up for hosting parties and groups of all kinds, with a range of rooms and food options.

Jet Ltd director Solly Reader added: “The way we have set up the zones means you can have quite a serious battle in there, so it is definitely for adults as well as kids! Plus we have the optional add-on of Electrotag, which gives a small electric shock every time you get hit!

"The beauty of the set-up is the link-in with our other venues, meaning you can come to laser tag then add on any number of food and drink options - from pizza in Vista to full hire of Johnny’s Bar. Plus, we will be offering dual tickets for trampolining/laser tag in the future.”

Laser Rush will be offering a range of deals and packages, including:

- Stag parties including beers and pizzas

- Hen dos including bottomless brunch

- Team building days with options for exclusive battle zone hire, meeting rooms and even venue hire for food and drinks (Johnny’s)

- Birthday parties with food and drink options

- After school discount clubs

- Exclusive hire of one or both battle zones for large group bookings such as corporate or educational organisations

The venue is set to open on February 10 (initially with one zone, with the second zone to follow later in February) and is launching with a special 10 per cent off for all bookings made and taken in February using code FEB10.