Kerrie Troy has set up Party Station, an Xbox gaming van, which she claims is the first of its kind in the area, and can be booked for children’s parties, corporate events and other functions.

“I have two boys, Tyler, aged 15 and nine-year-old Jayden who love to game, just like myself, so I decided to set up a business around something I enjoy doing,” said Kerrie, 33.

“I was nervous in following my dream but I finally took the plunge.”

Kerrie Troy and her son Jayden with the Party Station.

A self-confessed sporty mum, Kerrie, an assistant manager at Aldi in Lancaster, also coaches and manages the Morecambe Hawks under 10s football team and Party Station has sponsored their training kits.

Along with her partner, Alan, a groundsman at Ocean Edge Caravan Park, Kerrie has transformed a van into the Party Station complete with eight 27 inch screens and Xboxes.

“We are very proud of it and amazed at how great it looks,” said Kerrie. “We did this whilst both working full time jobs which was tough but we kept going.

Morecambe Hawks football team which Kerrie coaches.

“When hosting the parties the slogan I use is ‘who is going to be the ultimate champion at your party?’ Kids absolutely love it and talk about it for weeks afterwards.”

Kerrie was inspired to set up Party Station after hiring a similar van from Blackpool several years ago for her son but is unaware of any other such operation more locally.

She’s already had bookings for October and a lot of interest for next year.

For more information visit https://party-station.co.uk/

Inside the Party Station.