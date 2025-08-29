AlannaFest was held at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe on Bank Holiday Sunday.

It has been organised by the Duffy family since 2017 in memory of mum-of-two Alanna Duffy, who died from leukaemia in 2008. The event is run by a team including Alanna’s mum Stella and sister Katie, their family and friends, and they have raised tens of thousands of pounds for CancerCare over the years.

Katie and Stella were “overwhelmed by the love and support of the community and their friends” and thanked people for their generosity.

Local acts taking to the stage this year included Teddy Swims tribute Teddy Sims (Dane Piercy), Mark ‘The Soul Man’ Yates, Andy Creevy, Jazz Johnson, Dance Design Academy, Strawberry Dance Studios, the cast of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat from Lancaster Red Rose AODS, and Happy Feet Cheerleaders. Host for the day was Beyond Radio’s Phill Hayward.

All ticket sales and donations went to CancerCare, an independent charity that provides free counselling and complementary therapies to adults and children affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement.

The final total of £6,706.78 is expected to rise when final ticket sales are tallied.

For a full list of CancerCare’s 2025 events, visit https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events