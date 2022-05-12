Morecambe FC’s teen football star heading for America

Robyn Drinkwater in training.

Robyn Drinkwater, 17, has been playing football since she was six and has been described as an outstanding young talent who has the potential to reach the very highest pinnacles of women’s football.

She made her debut with Morecambe aged 16 in 2020, travelling there twice a week for training and match days from her home in Blackburn.

“They took her on from an early age and she’s done very well,” said her mum Sarah. “Morecambe FC do so much for her and other female footballers.”

Robyn Drinkwater is taking up a football scholarship in America.

Robyn’s scholarship pays for a four year stay in America, studying for an exercise science degree with football coaching. Her ambition is to be a professional women’s football coach.

Robyn is said to have one of the most powerful right foot shots in her age group in the north of England and is also a qualified football and Boccia referee.

She was just six when she played for an under eights team and a year later captained Fenniscowles and Pleasington JFC boys in the East Lancashire League.

From 2012-14, she captained East Lancashire league Feniscowles and Pleasington boys and girls, leading the girls to win the double league and county cup as well as being the league’s top scorer.

Morecambe Ladies FC player Robyn Drinkwater, who has achieved a place at a football academy in America.

She’s also played in the Lancashire FA development squad, developing skills against dominant teams such as Manchester City and competing against elite players across Lancashire.

In 2012, Robyn joined Blackburn Rovers Ladies RTC Tier1 and represented them for five seasons, playing against prestigious clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool.

And during her time with Blackburn with Darwen Ladies FC, they achieved the treble by winning the North Valley League, Lancashire Cup and East Lancashire League Cup.

Her seasons with Preston North End women, which she captained, were successful too, winning the West Lancashire League and Lancashire County Cup, coming second in the Blackpool Cup (European Cup) and winning Blackpool UK girls tournament.