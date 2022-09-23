Morecambe exhibition for Lancaster artist whose work helped promote new Ghostbusters film

Hannah Corbett only took up art during the 2020 lockdown but in June this year, her Ghostbusters Firehouse image was spotted online by the current Ghostbusters director, Jason Reitman, and was adapted as the backdrop to the film’s convention announcing the fifth Ghostbusters film in Los Angeles.

“I’m not really a Ghostbusters fan,“ said Hannah, 35. “It was my husband Greg who suggested that I draw the Ghostbusters Firehouse but now I’m so happy to be a little part of Ghostbusters history.”

Although Ghostcorps slightly adapted Hannah’s artwork and own the licence, she was allowed to make a run of 100 limited edition prints, which sold out in two days.

Hannah Corbett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah is hoping her other work, mainly pen and ink drawings of places she loves in Lancaster, Morecambe and her hometown of Durham, will be just as popular when it goes on exhibition at Good Things Collective in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre from September 30 to November 3.

Hannah, front of house manager at Nami Sushi in Lancaster, studied GCSE art but never continued until she had time on her hands during lockdown when restaurants had to close.

She never dreamt her work would catch the eye of an awardwinning film director and hopes to make art her full-time career once her three-year-old daughter River starts school.

As well as being on show at her Better Than Reality exhibition, Hannah’s artwork is stocked at Beach Bird and the Consult Centre, both in Morecambe, and can be viewed at her website corbettInk.co.uk and on Instagram @corbett.ink

One of Hannah's drawings of central Morecambe which will be on show at the exhibition.

The Ghostbusters Firehouse artwork by Hannah Corbett which has gone international.

A view of the West End of Morecambe by Hannah Corbett.