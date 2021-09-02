Morecambe cyclists set off on Way of the Roses ride in aid of mental health charity

The group prepares to set off from the Eric Morecambe Statue.

Centre manager Craig Allen was joined by the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Mike Greenall, as they waved them off.

The team from Hawthorn Pubs, New River Retail and AM Services group will ride the 170-mile Way of the Roses route along minor roads, disused railway lines and specially constructed cycle paths.

The cyclists will break up their journey staying in Hawthorn Pubs along the way and have already raised £11,500 for Chasing the Stigma.