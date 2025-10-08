Morecambe crime drama The Bay up for top TV award

Morecambe-based ITV series The Bay has been nominated for a top television award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Series 5 of the crime drama is up for Best Drama at the 2025 Royal Television Society North West Awards.

The Bay will be up against Disney+ show The Stolen Girl, the BBC’s This City is Ours and Missing You on Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will be presented at a ceremony held in Manchester on November 21.

Series 5 of The Bay has been nominated for an award.

Rip Off Britain and BBC Morning Live, which both feature Lancaster solicitor Gary Rycroft, have also been shortlisted.

The Bay has grown in popularity over its five series, in which the Morecambe Murder Investigation Unit, led by DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan) and with family liaison officer Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason), investigate crimes in the Morecambe area.

Filming for the drama has taken place across the district, including in Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Glasson Dock.

The full list of nominations can be found online at https://rts.org.uk/award/rts-nw-awards-2025-nominations