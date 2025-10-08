Morecambe crime drama The Bay up for top TV award
Series 5 of the crime drama is up for Best Drama at the 2025 Royal Television Society North West Awards.
The Bay will be up against Disney+ show The Stolen Girl, the BBC’s This City is Ours and Missing You on Netflix.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony held in Manchester on November 21.
Rip Off Britain and BBC Morning Live, which both feature Lancaster solicitor Gary Rycroft, have also been shortlisted.
The Bay has grown in popularity over its five series, in which the Morecambe Murder Investigation Unit, led by DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan) and with family liaison officer Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason), investigate crimes in the Morecambe area.
Filming for the drama has taken place across the district, including in Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Glasson Dock.
The full list of nominations can be found online at https://rts.org.uk/award/rts-nw-awards-2025-nominations