Morecambe couple still hitting the right notes after 60 years

A couple who have been hitting the right notes together for 60 years celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary this week.

Margery and Trevor Willgrass met at a dance on the old Central Pier at Morecambe after being introduced by Margery’s sister – and the rest is history.

Trevor and Margery Willgrass of Morecambe on their wedding day

After courting for two years, the pair were married on September 5 1959 at Lancaster Cathedral, when Trevor was 24 and Margery was 21.

At the time, Trevor was serving as a musician in the army, but after eight years he left and started working for Mecca Ballrooms as a drummer and percussionist in a band.

From then on, the pair lived in many towns and cities across the country while Trevor travelled with his band.

Along the way he worked with many well-known names in the music, radio and TV business including Matt Monroe.

Photo Neil Cross'Diamond wedding of Trevor and Margery Willgrass of Morecambe

While living in Coventry, the couple had two children – Tracey and Elvin – and now have four gardnchildren and a great grandchild.

Trevor and Margery eventually returned north to settle in Morecambe, where Trevor played keyboards for 20 years in many hotels in the town and also had his own studio.

The pair also ran a guest house and hotel in Morecambe.

Trevor’s final band before retiring from being a professional musician was with TJ Sound.

However, he continued to teach music at Central Lancaster High School and even today still enjoys playing the drums at the couple’s home in Lonsdale Avenue in Torrisholme.

“I still practice at the age of 84,” he said. “A friend has a small studio which I go to every week.”

Trevor and Margery have travelled extensively over the years, including to Hong Kong – where Trevor was stationed during his stint in the army along with Kenya – and Singapore, and also to America more than 20 times.

The couple had been due to celebrate their anniversary with a cruise but unfortunately, due to Margery taking ill recently, they have been unable to do so.

Instead, a small party for family and friends was due to be held today, Thursday.

“It only feels like yesterday that we met,” Trevor said. “It’s been an interesting life and Margery has been by my side through thick and thin.”