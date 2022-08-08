Morecambe councillor appointed to top tourism post

Coun Geoff Knight has been invited onto the board of the Local Government Association (LGA), Culture, Tourism and Sport executive.

The post will see Geoff - who is the leader of the Morecambe Bay Independents and represents Heysham Central Ward on Lancaster City Council - working from Whitehall to lobby Government Ministers on behalf of all local authorities in England and Wales.

Geoff, said, “I’m honoured to have been offered this post. It will provide access to senior Culture, Tourism and Sport Ministers and also to their counterparts in Visit England, the Arts Council England and Sport England. These are exciting times for Morecambe, this position will help me to further promote Morecambe and Heysham and formulate policy at a national level.”

Coun Geoff Knight.