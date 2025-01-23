Morecambe community champion is announced as next mayor of Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

﻿A new role awaits community champion Coun Margaret Pattison, a member of Lancaster City, Lancashire County and Morecambe Town Councils.

The only “triple-hatted” councillor in the district, she was selected Mayor-Elect of Lancaster by the council on Wednesday and will take up office in May.

Margaret can blame her son Ian for being in this position.

He became a volunteer for Geraldine Smith when she was MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, and so did Margaret.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor-Elect Couns Margaret Pattison and John Hanson.

And then both of them were elected to the city council in 2011 for Labour - Margaret for Heysham North and Ian for neighbouring Harbour ward.

Margaret loves the people of Morecambe and has earned their respect, regardless of politics.

“Whenever anyone or anything is in need, they come together and work for the benefit of Morecambe,” she said.

She is a fixture at Morecambe Festival Market, where she holds regular Saturday morning surgeries, and is an alley champion, pressing for back alleys in the West End to become back gardens.

Margaret’s parents, Johnny and Ellen Nash, emigrated from Ireland to work at Pontin’s Middleton Tower Holiday Camp and lived in Overton.

They had five children, including Margaret and twin sister Patricia, who were born in 1962 at Queen Victoria Hospital and attended St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Heysham before going on to Our Lady’s RC High School.

Afterwards, Margaret was a hairdressing student at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

She has particularly happy memories of her childhood in Overton.

Margaret has two daughters, Charlotte and Lucy, who will share the duties of Mayoress, and six grandchildren.

Closely involved in the community, she is a governor of Sandylands Primary School and Bay Leadership Academy, formerly Heysham High School, as well as being a member of Lancashire Combined Fire Authority and Lancashire Police and Crime Panel.

In addition to son Ian and Geraldine Smith, she has another political hero – former councillor and hairdresser Terry Masheder, with whom she was apprenticed. He coined her nickname, Mags.

Another person Margaret remembers with affection is the late Coun Janice Hanson.

She took Janice’s seat in Harbour and her husband, Coun John Hanson, has accepted her invitation to be Deputy Mayor.