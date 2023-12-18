Morecambe children's charity bids to transform its outdoor space with exciting new plans

Children's charity Unique Kidz is hoping to expand its Morecambe premises to incorporate an exciting outdoor space for youngsters.

An application has been submitted to the city council for the charity, based in Woodhill Lane, to build an extension to its existing community centre as well as two lodges and a bike store.

They also want to landscape an adjacent field to create an accessible bike track, sensory garden, wetland area, gardening area and additional parking space.

HPA Chartered Architects led a community consultation to discuss the proposals, with organisations and individuals pledging their support, including the Chamber of Commerce, local councillors and Morecambe MP David Morris.

HPA Architects' plans for the site at Unique Kidz.

Co-founder, trustee and parent Denise Armer said: "These proposals are the culmination of over 14 years of hard work and determination that myself and Jane, the other co-founder, have for our children and other young people with disabilities to have access to the same opportunities as anyone else their age to make friends, have fun, socialise and play.

"This is why is it so important for the facility we have now to be able to expand and develop…this development would provide a legacy for disabled children, young adults, and their families.”

Jane added: "I wholeheartedly support the planning application that is being submitted as I know the difference it will make to my daughter’s life and the lives of so many other families in the local and surrounding areas.”

Unique Kidz provides after school, holiday and weekend clubs for children aged five to19 with disabilities; daytime support, evening and weekend sessions for young adults aged 18-30 with disabilities, a stay and play group for children under five, and a siblings group for children over eight who have a disabled sibling.

The public consultation at Unique Kidz.

The charity currently has 187 disabled young people on its register. With their services close to capacity and an ever-growing waiting list, the proposals will allow them to take on more disabled young people and provide more accessible spaces that not only they, but other local groups can also benefit from.

Tracey Elkington, a trustee of Unique Kidz, said: "The development of the field and building will mean we, at Unique Kidz and Co, can help more individuals and families who desperately need our services. We can also help other groups and schools by providing access to these new facilities and improve the environment for those that live in the community."

The proposal will see the extension and refurbishment of the existing building. Additional lodges are proposed within the grounds of the site to provide additional activity spaces, alongside an accessible bike track, sensory gardens and dedicated play spaces.

More than 60 people attended the public consultation evening, including neighbours, families that use the services, staff, members of our local community and key stakeholders.

Families of young people who use Unique Kidz’s services were particularly supportive, with one parent saying: "The use of this land is particularly relevant to me as I live next door to Unique kidz and my son currently attends Unique Kidz. I feel the new design will offer the users a lot more opportunities to be active, enjoy nature, relax, bring together the local community, support wildlife, provide a safe sensory area, as well as boosting imagination and creativity.”

The Chamber of Commerce said they were "Impressed at how the scheme has been developed in alignment with the discussion held at the engagement sessions, which makes this project feel like it really is for the benefit of its users and the community.”

David Morris supported the plans, saying: "‘In the Lancaster and Morecambe area, there is extremely little in the way of sports facilities for disabled children and adults and these plans for an accessible bike track, outdoor play areas and wetland areas for outdoor learning is not only a much-needed local facility but will be centre of national excellence in this field."

Coun Joanne Ainscough said: "The scheme will provide much needed facilities for severely disabled children and young adults in the area who must currently travel some distance to seek out these services…

"The landscaping will vastly improve the outlook for nearby resident and increase biodiversity, with a mixture of wildflower meadows an, pollinator friendly planting and tree."

And County Coun Margaret Pattison said: "I particularly like the planting areas (accessible bike track, refurbishment of the existing building, wetland area for learning, safe outdoor play areas.