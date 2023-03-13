Team Reece - the charity set up by Overton teenager Reece Holt before he passed away in 2019 - helps children with cancer and their families as well as helping to provide funding for vital research for brain cancer in children.

Reece, 13, had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium donated £10,000, which Reece's mum Rachel O'Neil said will go a long way to supporting families, including helping them to visit Reece's Retreat, a holiday home they in the Lake District which is used by the families they support.

Rachel O'Neil (centre) with staff from Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.

At the time of his death Reece had achieved the objective of buying the holiday home, and enjoyed seeing other families enjoy their time there.

His wish was to upgrade the holiday home to one with heating and double glazing to make it more comfortable for immuno-compromised children to stay.

"We have for a long time wanted to extend our support to local families bereaved by any form of child loss, not just cancer, and now the amazing team have made that possible," she said.

"We will be working with Maltida's Mission to ensure we are reaching the families and helping support where needed.

Rachel O'Neil with representatives from Unite the Union.

"It also means we can open up Reece’s Retreat to these families to allow them some much needed time together."

Meanwhile, Unite the Union have donated £7,500 from their charitable funds.

Rachel said: "Karl Jerman and Alex McCahon were looking for a local charity to support and were inspired by Reece’s story and how we continue to support children and families, especially in the local area.