Morecambe celebrates sport with parkrun founder

Graham Hicks.

The event coincides with the third anniversary of Morecambe Prom parkrun, the free, weekly 5k event which is one of thousands held around the world every Saturday.

Visitors will include Graham Hicks, the English strongman competitor who hails from Morecambe, members of the Morecambe Ladies and Girls FC, Morecambe and Lancaster Open Water Swimmers, and Morecambe Community Runners.

They will be joined by the founder of parkrun, Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE, and his wife Joanne, who will be taking part in the Morecambe event for the first time.

Morecambe prom parkrun.

They will unveil a plaque celebrating inclusivity, fitness, mental well-being and sport in the town. The festival is supported by the Bay Medical Group, who are working with parkrun to promote physical activity as an antidote to many health problems and issues, as well as Alzheimers Research UK and the Samaritans.

It’s been organised by David Hewitt, one of the core volunteer team at Morecambe Prom parkrun.

He said: “We are very proud of our town and the sporting celebrities who have come from here, and we are thrilled with the way that our own parkrun here has become so popular in the last three years.

“We wanted to find a permanent way to celebrate sporting achievement at any level, and we couldn’t think of a better time to do so than on a Saturday morning when parkrun is enjoyed by so many people here.

The Ellis family.

“We also want to thank Paul James of Morecambe Community Runners who offers coaching and encouragement, all for free, by taking groups through the couch to 5k challenge.”

Among the guests will be three young members of the same local family who are all rising stars in the world of table tennis: Toby, Bethany and Thomas Ellis.

Toby, 16, who goes to Lancaster Royal Grammar School, is now number 1 in the English under-19 and under-17 rankings.

He’s represented England in the European Youth Championships, plays for a Swedish club in their league and recently made the GB Development Squad. He has travelled to compete in Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Tunisia, Sweden, Finland and France, and recently won gold at a tournament in Sweden.

The new plaque.

Bethany, 14, who goes to Morecambe Bay Academy, is the current national champion in Cadets (U15s).

She was silver medallist for England in U19s in the Home Counties International in Largs, and also represented England in the European Youth Championships. Bethany has raised money for cancer charities doing runs along the promenade at Morecambe, even getting sponsorship from boxer Tyson Fury who ran with her.

Thomas, eight, who goes to Great Wood Primary School, is also a natural, says proud mum Rebecca. “He trains very hard, achieving many wins against much older players, and is playing National Cadet League (U15) at only seven years old.”

Most of the funding for the plaque – and a smaller one at the turn-around point of the parkrun route – has come from Morecambe BID, whose manager John O’Neill hopes to be present, along with David Hewitt, Debra Bunting, Graeme Moorby and the Bay Medical Group.