Morecambe caravan park raises £1,600 to help keep air ambulance in the sky

Shorefields Caravan Park in Carr Lane has been raising money for various local charities in recent years, and this year it has been the turn of the North West Air Ambulance.

The park has held several fundraising events through the holiday season, including a charity bingo, raffle, scratchcard sales, auctions and a tombola, as well as a scarecrow competition.

Thanks to the support of holidaymakers, the local community, businesses and also other caravan parks, the team at Shorefields has raised a total of £1,600.10, which they have now handed over to representatives from the air ambulance.

The money will go towards vital support for the service, which is entirely self-funded and receives no government or NHS cash.

The charity has to raise more than £12m a year to enable it to continue attending the 2,500 incidents it is called to annually.

Steven Hogg from Shorefields said: "We would like to thank all for donations and everyone on Shorefields Caravan Park and local caravan parks for supporting our fundraising.

"We are very proud of what we did and we just want to say thank you to everyone who helped."

Businesses supporting the fundraising this year includede Morecambe Homebase, the Midland Hotel, Costa, The Masons pub, Charlie's Cafe & Convenience Store, Brewhouse, Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Muse hair studio and Lewis's.