Morecambe camper van protesters hold prom and town hall demos

Camper van owners who oppose a potential ban on overnight parking along Morecambe promenade have protested amid fears of increasing restrictions on leisure vehicle owners.

Organised by Mark Leech and partner Sioux Davison, who produce 'Roads Home' videos on social media, leisure vehicle owners gathered on Morecambe promenade and later outside Morecambe Town Hall, where they hung a banner above its stepped entrance.

They filmed the events for social media, with Mr Leech saying camper van owners are facing increasing restrictions nationwide.

Speaking outside Morecambe Town Hall, he said: "We came to Morecambe for a peaceful protest. I think it has gone really well. We had about 30 vans along the prom.

Mark Leech and Sioux Davison take part in the protest outside Morecambe Town Hall.

"There was lots of support from people in Morecambe. Lots of beeps to us from other vehicles. Some people were not supportive and were abusive but they were out-numbered."

Mr Leech recently accused Morecambe Town Council of failing to consult the public about a possible night-time ban.

Last year, the town council resolved to contact Lancashire County County, requesting a traffic regulation order 'at the earliest opportunity' along the full seaward side of Marine Road from the Battery car park to Teal Bay.

It wanted signs indicating ‘No parking of motor-homes, camper vans or other vehicles used as such between 8pm and 8am’.

The protest outside Morecambe Town Hall.

The town council has defended its actions and its right to make requests to other authorities. It is also keen to see extra signs from Lancaster City Council indicating nearest camp sites.

Mr Leech added: "We want Morecambe to think about things for everyone, for van owners and local residents. This is about keeping everyone happy.

"But this protest is not just about Morecambe. We want to highlight restrictions and bans on van owners across the country. There are issues in the Lake District and talk of a ban at Castleton in the Peak District.

"So we'll be looking to support people down in Castleton and hopefully they'll support us up here."

The protest outside Morecambe Town Hall.

He added: "One local councillor, Martin Bottoms, came along today and we had a conversation. We've swapped emails and he said he'll look into things. He is aware of us and said he will try to look at solutions. In the past, we've sent emails to local council contacts but got no replies."

Other van owners at the protest said they had come from places including Blackpool, Nottingham and Hastings.

Towards the end, two police officers arrived at Morecambe Town Hall, and suggested the protesters take down their banner before darkness and leave the place as they found it.

They also suggested the protesters should be careful about drawing unwanted attention.

Mark Leech's motorhome parked up outside Morecambe Town Hall.

The Morecambe camper van debate has raised a range of views and topics, including the local economy, the impact of vans on views of Morecambe Bay, the impact on residents' homes, and reports of health and safety concerns around chemical toilets and gas stoves.

Some critics say camper vans should go to official camp sites and feel vans spoil the promenade's views. Some accuse van owners of being anti-social or not supporting local businesses. But others think proper camper van facilities are needed in Morecambe and all types of visitors are welcome.

Lancashire County Council, which has responsibility for on-road parking, said it is aware of ongoing concerns over camper vans using the prom for camping and of requests to introduce an overnight ban.

No plans for this are being taken forward currently but discussions with the town and city council are ongoing.

Any overnight ban would need a legal traffic regulation order process, involving public consultation and the right for comments or objections.