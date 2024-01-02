Morecambe businesswoman soars above and beyond with charity skydive
The daredevil dive wasn't just for kicks though, Nicola had a heartwarming reason behind her sky-high stunt – raising funds for a cause close to her heart, CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria.
The charity provided invaluable support to Nicola's late husband Jim during his illness, and continued to help Nicola in the wake of his passing.
Nicola's skydiving challenge comes on the heels of her company, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates, already raising a whopping £18,000 for CancerCare.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Nicola decided to take her fundraising efforts to new heights - quite literally!
And after a delay due to Covid, Nicola finally got to complete her jump last month, and she certainly succeeded, raising an impressive £2,500 (with the gift aid) from this daring venture alone.
That now brings the total that MBW have raised for CancerCare to more than £20,000.
Nicola has extended her heartfelt thanks to all who donated, saying: "Every penny counts and every penny helps others."
To learn more about Nicola's skydiving adventure or to make a donation to CancerCare, visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicola-combe-1674428050568
You can watch Nicola’s jump online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKzvzs9KT