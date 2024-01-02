Local resident and business owner Nicola Combe swapped her office desk for a parachute harness, taking a thrilling 10,000 feet plunge over the stunning desert dunes of Namibia.

The daredevil dive wasn't just for kicks though, Nicola had a heartwarming reason behind her sky-high stunt – raising funds for a cause close to her heart, CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria.

The charity provided invaluable support to Nicola's late husband Jim during his illness, and continued to help Nicola in the wake of his passing.

Nicola's skydiving challenge comes on the heels of her company, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates, already raising a whopping £18,000 for CancerCare.

Nicola Combe during her charity skydive.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Nicola decided to take her fundraising efforts to new heights - quite literally!

And after a delay due to Covid, Nicola finally got to complete her jump last month, and she certainly succeeded, raising an impressive £2,500 (with the gift aid) from this daring venture alone.

That now brings the total that MBW have raised for CancerCare to more than £20,000.

Nicola has extended her heartfelt thanks to all who donated, saying: "Every penny counts and every penny helps others."

To learn more about Nicola's skydiving adventure or to make a donation to CancerCare, visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicola-combe-1674428050568