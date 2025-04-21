Morecambe businesses issue ‘keep planters litter-free’ plea

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Apr 2025, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morecambe business community has made a plea to residents and visitors to stop filling the flower planters in the town with litter.

Morecambe BID issued the request after it was spotted that some of the planters were being filled with rubbish.

They said: “We hope you have noticed the gorgeous planters along the promenade – bursting with plants and flowers to brighten even the cloudiest day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They’re here thanks to Morecambe BID, and we lovingly look after them all year round to add a splash of colour to our seafront .

One of the planters on Morecambe prom.One of the planters on Morecambe prom.
One of the planters on Morecambe prom.

“But, shock horror! Lately, some folks have been using these lovely planters as makeshift rubbish bins and ashtrays.

"Yes, we’re talking crisp packets, pop cans, vape wrappers, cigarette butts and coffee cups nestled among the petunias!

“We get it, bins can be a bit of a walk sometimes (even though there are loads along the prom), but please, for the love of begonias, put your rubbish in the proper place!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The flowers work hard to make our promenade look cheerful, and they deserve respect.

“Remember, litter-filled planters lose their charm – and let's face it, a promenade without flowers? Not on our watch!

“Please spread the word, keep it clean, and help us keep Morecambe blooming marvellous!”

Related topics:Morecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice