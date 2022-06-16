Morecambe business walks away victorious at Red Rose Awards

Steel door manufacturer Strongdor were named as winners of Medium Business of the Year at the awards ceremony at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Managing Director Tim Devenish said: “We are all delighted to have been awarded the prestigious honour.

"Having moved to our new manufacturing facility in 2021, our production capacity has more than tripled and our staff numbers almost double.

Phil Ward, Strongdor Head of Operations; Sarah Cooper, Head of Marketing; Elisha Lowther, Marketing Executive and Matthew Paul, Build Team Leader.

"Without the continued dedication of our team who strive to maintain our mission, our journey would not have been possible.”

The judges were impressed by continual investment and drive during Covid, including the opening of a new 44,500 sq ft manufacturing facility in 2021.

Judges said: “Strongdor are bold and brave, committing significant investments to home-based manufacturing and their people and skills. They are paying off.”

Strongdor are manufacturers of custom made steel doors, produced in their 44,500 sq ft purpose-built factory in Morecambe.

Proud to manufacture their products in Britain, they are committed to maintain their reputation for high quality British manufactured steel doors.

As part of Strongdor’s commitment to transparency, they have opened up their factory in a 360 degree virtual factory tour available on their website, enabling customers to navigate around the factory to go behind the scenes and watch how and where their doors are made.