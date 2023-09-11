Morecambe business owner ‘all shook up’ after theft of precious Elvis Presley statue
Cash was also stolen during the burglary in Nelson Street, Morecambe, which happened between 6.30am and 8.30am on Tuesday September 5.
The Elvis statue, which is between two and three feet in height, was of great sentimental value to the owner.
If anyone was in the area around the time of the burglary and saw anything suspicious, please contact police.
Also, if you were driving in Nelson Street and have dashcam footage, or if your premises in the area has CCTV or a Ring doorbell, police would like you to come forward.
If anyone has been offered the Elvis statue for sale, please also get in touch.
Please contact 101, quoting log 0570 of September 5, 2023, or email [email protected].
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.