Morecambe business champion joins police on patrol to tackle anti-social behaviour

The chair of Morecambe Business Improvement District joined officers from Lancashire Police on foot patrol as part of Operation Centurion – a government-funded initiative aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour in hotspot areas.

David Waddington accompanied PC Katie Foster and her colleague Jo Lamb as they covered the promenade, Queen Street, Euston Road, the Arndale Centre, Festival Market, Morrisons site, The Range, Aldi, the Stone Jetty, and beyond – a full circuit through Morecambe’s key public and commercial areas.

PC Foster said: “We work with partners including councils and housing associations to focus on areas of particular concern. Beyond that, it’s a great opportunity to be out and about, visible and approachable – speaking to local residents, business owners, and visitors.”

During the two-hour patrol, the officers spoke to a range of local businesses, reviewed CCTV relating to reported thefts, carried out welfare conversations with members of the homeless community, and even called into the local MP’s office.

“In a short space of time, I saw just how many conversations these officers have – from checking in with businesses to chatting with passers-by, giving directions, or dealing with more sensitive issues,” said David.

“The general level of respect shown to the officers was great to see, and their calm, friendly approach stood out. I needed a coffee and a lie down afterwards – and that was only a quarter of their shift!”

Through its ‘Safe Morecambe’ initiative, Morecambe BID continues to work closely with local policing teams to support safety and reassurance across the town.

“We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with Lancashire Police,” David added. “Seeing the work being done at street level gives real insight into the effort that goes into making Morecambe a safer place for all – residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

For more information on Morecambe BID and its initiatives, visit www.morecambebid.com