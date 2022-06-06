Morecambe breaks record for longest Big Jubilee Lunch in UK

More than 5,000 people sat down to lunch at the event as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with thousands more turning up to enjoy the proceedings.

Hundreds of tables spanned along at least 2.5km of the seafront, with extra tables released in the days prior to the event due to the unprecedented demand leading to tickets selling out in record time.

In addition, many more of the local community participated in the occasion by bringing along their own tables on the day.

Morecambe Jubilee street party as 5,000 people arrive for the record-breaking lunch. Photo: Dave Nelson

The memorable event on Morecambe Promenade was organised by Morecambe Town Council with support from the Eden Project, Lancaster City Council and EDF.

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project, made possible by The National Lottery, and Eden’s involvement in the Morecambe Big Lunch was the latest show of commitment to the town following Eden Project North being granted planning permission by Lancaster City Council in January.

Those enjoying the special day were treated to live music and entertainment and scheduled afternoon highlights included the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Lord Shuttleworth cutting a special Jubilee cake, a toast to Queen and the firing of red, white and blue smoke cannons to bathe the bay in the colours of the Union Flag.

Sales of tickets to the event raised funds for Morecambe’s CancerCare and Ukrainian refugees.

Riley and the Jones family from Heysham take part in The Morecambe Big Lunch. Credit: Dave Nelson/Morecambe Town Council

The town’s Jubilee celebrations began on Thursday with Morecambe’s Beacon Lighting Ceremony on the Stone Jetty. The event featured live music, pyrotechnics, fireworks, food stalls and a DJ.

Luke Trevaskis, chief executive officer of Morecambe Town Council, said: "People have come from all over the UK with a determination to help Morecambe Town Council beat the record today! Many people are unaware, but Morecambe Bay is the geographical heart of the UK and there isn't a more fitting place to commemorate the Queen.

“There was a sense of such pride along the promenade this afternoon with bunting, Union flags, bowler hats, and all things red, white and blue. This is an incredibly special anniversary and this event has really brought everyone back together after such a challenging two years.

Olivia Baker, 11, and Josh Davies, 8, from Burnley. Photo: Dave Nelson

"I'd like to thank all the councillors of Morecambe Town Council, residents, visitors, and stakeholders for all their help in making this event such a great success!”

Tim Narey, project director for Eden Project North, said: “It has been absolutely incredible to see so many people coming together for today’s magnificent event and the effort everyone has put in has been extraordinary. The weather has been kind to us and to see the promenade come to life with food, entertainment and music has been a real delight.”

“The spirit of the Big Lunch has been on full display here today and we hope everyone who has participated in this fantastic event to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has had a memorable day.”

Morecambe Jubilee street party as 5,000 people take part in the record-breaking lunch. Photo: Dave Nelson

Andrew and Vanessa Witelocks at the Morcambe Big Lunch. Photo: Dave Nelson