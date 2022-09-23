Morecambe Brass Band celebrate national competition success as conductor performs major role at Queen's funeral
Morecambe Brass Band are hitting the high notes after their success in a national competition.
The band competed at the National Brass Band Finals of Great Britain at Cheltenham, and were delighted to walk away with the third place trophy.
They placed third out of 16 national bands that qualified for the final in the fourth section. The band has already been promoted to the third section for next year and are looking forward to playing at a higher level again.
The third place was even more remarkable as at the last minute normal conductor, Andrew Porter, was called away to play a major role at the Queen’s state funeral.
Most Popular
-
1
M6 closure latest: National Highways confirm full weekend M6 closures for Lancaster to Preston bridge works are CANCELLED
-
2
Britain's biggest family, the Radfords from Morecambe, get 1 out of 5 hygiene rating for their Heysham pie shop
-
3
M6 will remain open during weekend Lancaster to Preston bridge works after rethink by National Highways
Andrew said: “For those that don't know I was heavily involved in the funeral – I shaped the musical plans for it four years ago. I had to lead my Army Brass Band and the street liners on Whitehall and Horse Guards into position and then disperse them afterwards. In the midst of it all I had to deliver the most important – and longest ever – salutes.
“It was a truly amazing, poignant and historic event to be a part of. Like my preparation of the band up to the Nationals and my steadfastness in London, I hope I did you all and the local area proud.”
David Johnston stepped in to conduct the band for the finals - after just two hours with the band at a rehearsal just a few days before the contest, and also a very short practice in the morning before they competed.
Morecambe Brass Band’s next concert is at The Platform in Morecambe on November 12 at 2:30pm.