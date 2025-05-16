Morecambe beaches scoop two prestigious awards

Two beaches in Morecambe have once again scooped a prestigious award for their cleanliness.

Morecambe North and South beaches were handed the Seaside Award on Thursday May 15.

The awards, from Keep Britain Tidy, recognise and award beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management and offer visitors great facilities alongside a litter free and safe environment.

All the beaches are judged on cleanliness, safety and have to meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Coun Caroline Jackson, who is the leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that both Morecambe North and South beaches have once again received this national recognition.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work of our staff, volunteers, and local community in keeping our coastline clean, safe, and welcoming for everyone.”

To help keep the beaches clean and comply with the Seaside Award requirements, dogs are banned from the two beaches until September 30.