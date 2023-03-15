New pollution alerts from Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) have been announced after heavy rainfall in recent days, which they say has caused waste water to be discharged into the sea.

Members of the public have been told to steer clear of 83 beaches across the country, including Morecambe North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their website at https://www.sas.org.uk/map, Surfers Against Sewage warn that Morecambe North has had storm sewage discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours.

The Environment Agency say Morecambe beaches are currently safe for swimming. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Storm overflows are designed to allow sewers to overflow into rivers and the sea when they reach their capacity from torrential rain. If the sewage is not released, it can flow into streets.

The data on storm overflow use is used by SAS as part of the information they collate when producing their alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Environment Agency's Swimfo app does not have Morecambe North listed as being at risk currently - the nearest alert they have listed is for Blackpool North.

And an Environment Agency spokesman said they have no current issues with Morecambe’s beaches, and advise those wishing to use the beaches to check their app or online at https://environment.data.gov.uk/bwq/profiles/ for the latest guidance.

Last August we reported swimmers' concerns about the state of the sea in Morecambe and Heysham, with some saying they had seen human faeces floating among them as they swam.