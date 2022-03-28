Morecambe Bay Zumba classes dance for war-torn Ukraine

Moved by the plight of war-torn Ukraine, Carnforth Zumba fitness instructor, Kate Kirkley, invited class members to participate in a 'dance fitness fundraiser' in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for Ukraine.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Bringing together 15 leading charities, DEC aims to respond quickly and effectively to overseas disasters with emphasis on humanitarian needs such as food, water, shelter, healthcare, and protection.Local dance enthusiasts could sign up for a single Zumba class or go the extra-mile by undertaking three back-to-back sessions hosted at Slyne Village Hall.

Each £5 class fee has been donated directly to the charity along with additional individual donations from Zumba class members, family, and friends. A total of £1,765 has been raised to date.Kate has been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the ladies who attend her classes in the Morecambe Bay area.

She said: "With a common fitness goal we have already become a close-knit community of women keen to show our support for our European neighbours."

Carnforth Zumba instructor Kate Kirkley (in the Let’s Zumba Gold slogan t-shirt to the left of the sign) with members of her Zumba classes who danced to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.
