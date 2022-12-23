Morecambe Bay hospitals at breaking point as surge in flu takes its toll

Many hospitals across the country are dangerously busy with two trusts running out of beds entirely last week, figures show.

In Morecambe Bay, from December 12 to 18, just 53 out of a total average 640 beds available at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Westmorland General and Furness General Hospital were empty – an occupancy rate of 91.7%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine in 10 acute hospitals had more than 85% of their beds filled in the week ending December 18.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

According to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, hospitals are considered to be too busy if more than 85% of their available general and acute beds are occupied by patients.

After this, patient care is thought to be compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, has warned this Christmas will be one of the “darkest to date” for the health system.

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive at NHS Providers, said a surge in flu cases had “impacted bed occupancy, which continues to be above levels considered safe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More patients were also staying longer in hospital because of more severe illness and delayed discharges.

She said: "Trust leaders are expecting this Christmas to be one of their darkest to date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Levy, medical director for the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) – the organisation that plans health services for the region – said: “In Lancashire and South Cumbria, we are experiencing a sustained increase in demand for all NHS services – including exceptionally high numbers of people attending emergency departments (A&E) and GP practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Essential services are available for anyone that needs them. Irrespective of how busy local NHS services are, and any industrial action, it is essential that people who need urgent medical care continue to come forward – especially in emergency and life-threatening cases, when someone is seriously ill or injured or their life is at risk.

“Staff across our hospitals, community services, the ambulance service, primary care and allied health professionals are doing all they can to meet people’s needs and we thank them for their continued commitment, dedication and hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad