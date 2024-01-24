Morecambe Bay Foodbank thanks donors for support over busy Christmas period
The foodbank received support from many different organisations over the Christmas period, enabling them to provide support to local households with emergency food and Christmas bags.
Companies, groups and charities including the Freemasons, Premier Line, Heysham 1 and 2 Power Stations contributed both donations and food to the charity, which is in Westgate, Morecambe.
Scott Devine, chairman of Lancaster & District Group of Lodges and Chapters, said: "The Freemasons from the Lancaster and District Group are always happy to support local Charities and initiatives wherever possible. We are very proud to support Morecambe Bay Foodbank again this year as we have done annually since the Covid pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis.
"We were very appreciative this year when we were offered a tour of the foodbank facility at Anchor Building by manager Briony Scott. The passion and enthusiasm for the work she and her team carry out was clearly evident.”
Briony said: "We are so grateful to all those who have donated to our service over Christmas. We know that families who don't have enough find it really hard over the festive period and being able to support people with an extra Christmas bag made a real difference.
"It's really heartening how many different organisations keep our clients in their minds and we are really grateful for the ongoing support."
Morecambe Bay Foodbank provides emergency food parcels for those facing crises and works in partnership across the community.
Donations are always welcome; food donations can be made at all major supermarkets, or at the foodbank itself by appointment, or a financial donation via their website at https://morecambebay.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/