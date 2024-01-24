Morecambe Bay Foodbank thanks donors for support over busy Christmas period

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The foodbank received support from many different organisations over the Christmas period, enabling them to provide support to local households with emergency food and Christmas bags.

Companies, groups and charities including the Freemasons, Premier Line, Heysham 1 and 2 Power Stations contributed both donations and food to the charity, which is in Westgate, Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Devine, chairman of Lancaster & District Group of Lodges and Chapters, said: "The Freemasons from the Lancaster and District Group are always happy to support local Charities and initiatives wherever possible. We are very proud to support Morecambe Bay Foodbank again this year as we have done annually since the Covid pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank was supported by many local businesses over Christmas.

"We were very appreciative this year when we were offered a tour of the foodbank facility at Anchor Building by manager Briony Scott. The passion and enthusiasm for the work she and her team carry out was clearly evident.”

Briony said: "We are so grateful to all those who have donated to our service over Christmas. We know that families who don't have enough find it really hard over the festive period and being able to support people with an extra Christmas bag made a real difference.

"It's really heartening how many different organisations keep our clients in their minds and we are really grateful for the ongoing support."

Morecambe Bay Foodbank provides emergency food parcels for those facing crises and works in partnership across the community.

Donations being made to Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad