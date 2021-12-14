Morecambe Bay Foodbank receives a welcome donation of £250 to help with stocks ahead of its festive rush

McCarthy & Stone have donated £250 to Morecambe Bay Foodbank. Pictured with MacCarthy & Stones Louise Lawrence Flynn and Carnforth and Lancaster marketing manager Andy Millard are Foodbank volunterers Veledic Clegg, Sandra Douglas, Susan Dysart, Celina Borowiec, Jodie Evans and Briony Scott. Picture by George Carrick Photography.

With families seeing their financial situation worsen recently due to the Universal Credit Cut slashing £20 off their weekly income, coupled with the rumbling effects of Covid-19, the need for practical help through food parcels has soared in recent months.

Gail Rolfe, administrator at Morecambe Bay Foodbank, said: “We are grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this timely donation. There are so many families in the area who are in desperate need of help through the provisions of food and other items, but also older people who are isolated and struggle to access food; and this is only set to increase as we head into the Christmas season, which is typically our busiest time of the year. So many people in today’s society face financial difficulties and this has only got worse due to the recent change to the benefits system.

“Each Christmas we really try to give as much as we can by putting together two food parcels for every family who needs them. This helps with alleviating any unnecessary stress as people know they are going to have enough food to see them through the holidays. Then the week before Christmas, we do a special festive bag with everything each family needs to enjoy the big day. This includes cake, mince pies, chocolates, crackers and treats for the children. It really is a desperate situation at the moment, so having this extra money is going to make such a massive difference.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone which has a development in Carnforth – Keerford View.

It aims to build long-term partnerships with charities and organisations who support the wellbeing of older people, young people and the urban regeneration of communities.

Debbie Bond, marketing executive for McCarthy Stone, said: “We really wanted to show our support to the community of Carnforth, many of whom are facing such difficult times. Christmas is a time of year that should be enjoyed by everyone, no matter what their circumstances are. The Morecambe Bay Foodbank is such a wonderful community project and the dedicated team of volunteers work so hard to support local families and individuals, week after week. We are thrilled that our donation will really make a difference as they support a growing number of people facing significant hardship.”

The Morecambe Bay Foodbank is run by a group of volunteers from local churches and community groups who work together towards stopping hunger in the local area.