Morecambe Bay Foodbank calls for school uniform donations amid rising demand

Demand for the service is up by more than 200 per cent on the previous year with high numbers of referrals currently being received. Almost 400 uniform packs have been sent out this year.

The charity, based on Westgate in Morecambe, provides gently used school uniforms to families who are struggling to afford them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with Marketgate Shopping Centre, the charity has a donation point available in Lancaster for families to drop off uniform donations.

Morecambe Bay Food Bank called for donations of gently used school uniforms, as their service reaches the busiest time of the year.

"We are pleased to be able to help so many families this year, but demand for our service is very high, said foodbank manager Briony Scott.

READ MORE: Singer Frank Turner backs Morecambe foodbank campaign amid fears of food shortage

"If you have children, especially secondary school age children, who have grown out of branded school uniform items, please consider donating them to us.

"We have a fantastic team of volunteers who are busy sorting donations and packing the uniform packs so please keep them coming!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Marketgate Shopping Centre for supporting us by providing the donation bin and the signage to go with it - it really helps us do our work."

The donation bin at Marketgate will be in place until Friday September 1. Donations can also be dropped off at Anchor Building, 86 Westgate, Morecambe. The opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.