Morecambe Bay Foodbank benefit gig in Lancaster

From The Fields, the team behind Kendal Calling, Bluedot Festival, Inner City Festival Off The Record and Live From Jodrell Bank has announced a one off special charity acoustic solo show with folk favourite Frank Turner at Lancaster Ashton Hall on Friday, July 5.

All of the ticket net proceeds will go to The Morecambe Bay Foodbank, where Frank Turner’s sister, Joanna Young is the chair of trustees for the charity.

The foodbank distributes emergency food and hygiene items to people experiencing crisis in Morecambe and the surrounding area.

In 2018 they gave out 7,019 three day food supplies to families.

Tickets priced at £21 are now on sale at www.fromthefields.co.uk/frankturner.