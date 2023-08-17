Morecambe and Lunesdale MP reignites Sedbergh to Kirkby Lonsdale cycleway plan

Mr Morris, in his role as the Conservative candidate for the new Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency, which includes the ward of Sedbergh and Kirkby Lonsdale, was contacted by Sedbergh resident Carole Nelson to see if he would be interested in looking at the cycleway proposal, which has been dormant since 2007.

Since then, Mr Morris has met with Transport Minister Jesse Norman and the Chief Executive of Active Travel England Danny Williams, to discuss taking the proposal forward.

He said: “The potential in the Sedbergh to Kirkby Lonsdale cycleway is huge. I have been approached to get involved with a large number of projects, but my rule is always to ask for a business plan or a feasibility study before lending my support to any project.

Steve Ewence, David Morris MP and Carole Nelson.

"When I met with Carole I was astounded that this was a ready made package with an extremely detailed business plan, I just couldn’t understand given the need for promoting cycling, especially in our rural areas where they are a great asset for tourism, that this proposals had been ignored and sat in abeyance for 17 years.

"Following my talks with both the Minister and the Chief Executive of Active Travel England a number of different funding pathways have been identified.

“The first and most obvious starting point would be to incorporate the route in the ‘Three Counties’ scheme, which is a funding bid, being jointly made by Yorkshire Dales National Park, the Forest of Bowland AONB, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and Westmorland and Furness Councils, to fund access improvements in the mid-Lune Valley centred around Kirkby Lonsdale.”

"I have already had a meeting with the Lead Member for Highways from Lancashire County Council and from their side in this holistic project, they believe that the cycleway fits in with the aims of the Three Counties Scheme.

"I have requested to meet with the lead officers of Highways at Westmorland and Furness Council and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

"For this economy boosting scheme it is imperative to get everyone behind this project.