More than 350 sex offences and 18% increase in thefts in Lancaster as crime rises

Lancashire Constabulary recorded 10,311 offences in Lancaster in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 3% compared to the previous year, when there were 9,974.

However, at 69.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.

The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Lancaster over the last 12 months, 356 were sexual offences – which was unchanged from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has fallen in the area, from 4,210 to 4,153.

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019-20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.”

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.

Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

Theft offences in Lancaster rose by 18%, with 2,986 incidents recorded in the 12 months to June.

At 20.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.

Crimes recorded in Lancaster included:

*356 sexual offences, no change from the previous year

*4,153 violent offences, a decrease of 1%

"1,437 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 4%

*190 drug offences, down 36%

*100 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 14%

*831 public order offences, up 7%

*2,986 theft offences, a rise of 18%