More than 150 Ukrainians get visas to stay in Lancaster – but hosts struggle with rising costs
More than 150 visas have been issued for Ukrainians to stay with hosts in Lancaster.
The latest visa tally comes as a new survey reveals hosts across the country need support from the Government to continue as costs soar.
Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
The scheme, also known as Homes for Ukraine, allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.
As of August 2, 184 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts in Lancaster – 129 of which had arrived in the UK as of the day before.
A new survey has suggested that hosts need more financial help from the Government amid the cost of living crisis, which has rapidly pushed up the price of food, energy and fuel.
Across the UK, more than 17,000 sponsors responded to the questionnaire between July 7 and July 14, with more than 70% saying the crisis has impacted their ability to provide support.
Among those who said they were only planning on hosting for six months, or were not sure, 40% said an increase in the £350 monthly payments they receive would encourage them to provide accommodation longer term.
The Local Government Association, a membership body for local authorities, said better information was needed on what options are available after the six-month initial placement period.
It added that the "thank you" payment should be increased to reduce the burden on sponsors.
Separate data shows that across England more than 1,000 Ukrainian households have been made homeless or put at risk of homelessness up to the end of June, including 780 families with children – although there were no homeless refugee households in Lancaster.
Refugees Minister Richard Harrington said the survey results were "testament to the goodwill the British public has shown the people of Ukraine".
He stressed hosts will continue to receive monthly “thank you” payments for up to 12 months to help with the costs of opening up their home.
“We initially asked sponsors to host for a minimum of six months and we are working closely with councils to ensure Ukrainians have a safe place to live if they decide to move on," he added.