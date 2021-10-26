More student flats could be built as plans are submitted for former pub to be demolished

How the new student flats in Bulk Road could look.

The building, on the corner of Bulk Road and Parliament Street, would be demolished and a five-storey block of 19 flats built in its place.

The flats would have a rooftop garden with a restaurant or convenience store on the ground floor.

The property is currently empty, but was most recently a garage and before that the Mechanics Arms pub.

How the new student flats in Bulk Road could look.

As a statutory consultee Lancaster University has highlighted the need to ensure accessible rent levels for students in the city and said in its response that "the studio proposal seems to be aimed to the higher end of the student residential market".

Candace Davies, head of accommodation at Lancaster University, said: "The university works hard to maintain rent levels across the city and prevent rent increase across the sector for the interest of all students."

It is believed the Mister family, who have other student property developments in Lancaster, are behind the scheme.

Meanwhile, another businessman wants to open a new bar in the city centre in a former gym premises.

How the new student flats in Bulk Road could look - complete with rooftop garden.

Dr Gruffydd Morris has submitted a planning application to Lancaster City Council to change the use of a former gym and fitness studio at 10 Slip Inn Lane to open a new bar.