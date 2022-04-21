More rail misery on its way as strike action halts weekend services through Lancaster

The train company will only be operating a small number of trains on its north and south routes and is strongly recommending customers avoid travel and travel either side of the strike date instead.

Due to a combination of the strikes and engineering work on the West Coast Mainline, there will be no TPE services running between Manchester/Liverpool Lime Street, Preston and Scotland on Sunday and customers should seek alternative transport or travel on Saturday or Monday instead.

Network Rail is also carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

There will be further disruption to rail services this weekend with strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union due to cause widespread disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services.

Anyone heading to a major event by rail this Sunday, such as the Hull FC v Catalans Dragons Rugby League game and Liverpool v Everton Premier League match, should seek alternative transport.

More information on the limited services TPE is intending to operate on Sunday can be found at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike and anyone making an essential journey on either the north or south route should plan very carefully and allow extra time to travel.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “Action by RMT continues to cause disruption to our customers’ journeys.

“With a further strike planned for this Sunday, we are once again advising those customers to travel either side of Sunday as we will only be running a limited service on two of our routes, with no TPE trains at all on the West Coast Mainline.”

Further strikes by RMT are planned to take place on Sundays up to and including June 5, and on the following full weekends: Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1 and Saturday and Sunday June 4 and 5.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.