Hundreds joined in the fun as a parade went around the one-way system before an afternoon of music was held in Dalton Square.

Here we share a selection of photos from the day by local photographer Tom Morbey.

We slo had our own photographer attending the event, and his photos can be seen here.

1. Everyone had a smile on their face. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales

2. Pride was an event for all the family. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales

3. Lancaster was awash with colour. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales

4. Drummers at work during the parade. Photo: Tom Morbey Photo Sales