The music education charity based in Morecambe has built a new fully accessible changing facility to 'Changing Places specification' on the ground floor, along with a new social space, kitchen facilities and additional meeting area

The bathrooms are large and comfortable particularly for people with disabilities and their carers. Larger than standard, they offer space to manoeuvre a wheelchair, with up to two carers present.

The toilet includes a height-adjustable changing bench and wash basin, ceiling track with hoist, as well as a privacy screen and shower facilities.

The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.

Project manager Maxine Draycott said: “These fantastic new facilities increase the accessibility of our building, demonstrate our commitment to inclusion ensuring a welcoming and safe space for everyone."

The work has been supported with funds from the Bruce Wake Charitable Trust, Walney Extension Community Fund and the Lancashire Environmental Fund.

