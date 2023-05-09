News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

More Music in Morecambe opens new fully accessible facilities

More Music has opened new, purpose-built, facilities which will provide life-changing freedoms for those with complex needs.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:55 BST

The music education charity based in Morecambe has built a new fully accessible changing facility to 'Changing Places specification' on the ground floor, along with a new social space, kitchen facilities and additional meeting area

The bathrooms are large and comfortable particularly for people with disabilities and their carers. Larger than standard, they offer space to manoeuvre a wheelchair, with up to two carers present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The toilet includes a height-adjustable changing bench and wash basin, ceiling track with hoist, as well as a privacy screen and shower facilities.

The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.
The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.
Most Popular

Project manager Maxine Draycott said: “These fantastic new facilities increase the accessibility of our building, demonstrate our commitment to inclusion ensuring a welcoming and safe space for everyone."

The work has been supported with funds from the Bruce Wake Charitable Trust, Walney Extension Community Fund and the Lancashire Environmental Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.
The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.
More Music in Morecambe.More Music in Morecambe.
More Music in Morecambe.
The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.
The facilities at More Music in Morecambe.
More Music in Morecambe.More Music in Morecambe.
More Music in Morecambe.
Related topics:Morecambe