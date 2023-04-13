The 2022 Catch the Wind festival. Photo by Robin Zahler

For 30 years, More Music has created opportunities and safe spaces for people of all ages and all backgrounds to make music, to express themselves creatively and to celebrate their communities.

The charity has pioneered local, national and international music projects, nurtured young talent, created wonderful music and established new traditions through a belief in the power of imagination, partnership and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, everyone is invited to More Music’s home on Devonshire Road in the West End for neighbourhood celebrations with Sunflower Day on Sunday April 30 and That Spring Thing on Sunday June 4, or to experience the wonderful gig programme, All the Right Notes.

That Spring Thing 2022. Photo by Robin Zahler

The highlight of the anniversary will be Catch the Wind on Morecambe promenade.

Join More Music on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 from noon until 5pm for amazing music, spectacular kite flying, exciting street performances and fantastic creative workshops - all with a focus on the natural world, climate change, the landscape and the future of the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monthly gig series All the Right Notes returns with Iona Lane on Saturday May 6, Emmanuela Yogolelo on Saturday June 3 and Melisa Yildirim and Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar on Saturday July 1. Tickets range from £5 to £10 and under 18s go free.

Remaining true to its mission to welcome world class musicians from around the world to Lancashire, More Music also welcomes two celebrated vocal ensembles from the Republic of Georgia; Ialoni and Ensemble Musekli, who will perform at the Gregson in Lancaster on Wednesday May 10.

The 2022 Catch the Wind festival. Photo by Robin Zahler

Instrumental Beatboxer, Loop Artist and Freestyle MC James Lyons will play at More Music on Saturday July 8 as part of Morecambe Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the season More Music is offering exceptional opportunities for people to try something new; vocal leader Louise Blackburn will lead a With One Voice Singing Workshop on Saturday May 27 and an Improvisor’s Development Weekend will be held on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, delivered in partnership with Yorkshire Silent Film Festival.