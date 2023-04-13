More Music announces summer season to celebrate 30th anniversary
More Music in Morecambe has announced a new season of festivals, gigs, workshops and events as a special 30th birthday celebration.
For 30 years, More Music has created opportunities and safe spaces for people of all ages and all backgrounds to make music, to express themselves creatively and to celebrate their communities.
The charity has pioneered local, national and international music projects, nurtured young talent, created wonderful music and established new traditions through a belief in the power of imagination, partnership and connection.
This summer, everyone is invited to More Music’s home on Devonshire Road in the West End for neighbourhood celebrations with Sunflower Day on Sunday April 30 and That Spring Thing on Sunday June 4, or to experience the wonderful gig programme, All the Right Notes.
The highlight of the anniversary will be Catch the Wind on Morecambe promenade.
Join More Music on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 from noon until 5pm for amazing music, spectacular kite flying, exciting street performances and fantastic creative workshops - all with a focus on the natural world, climate change, the landscape and the future of the planet.
The monthly gig series All the Right Notes returns with Iona Lane on Saturday May 6, Emmanuela Yogolelo on Saturday June 3 and Melisa Yildirim and Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar on Saturday July 1. Tickets range from £5 to £10 and under 18s go free.
Remaining true to its mission to welcome world class musicians from around the world to Lancashire, More Music also welcomes two celebrated vocal ensembles from the Republic of Georgia; Ialoni and Ensemble Musekli, who will perform at the Gregson in Lancaster on Wednesday May 10.
Instrumental Beatboxer, Loop Artist and Freestyle MC James Lyons will play at More Music on Saturday July 8 as part of Morecambe Music Festival.
Throughout the season More Music is offering exceptional opportunities for people to try something new; vocal leader Louise Blackburn will lead a With One Voice Singing Workshop on Saturday May 27 and an Improvisor’s Development Weekend will be held on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, delivered in partnership with Yorkshire Silent Film Festival.
For more information, listings and to book tickets visit www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on or call 01524 831997 (Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm).