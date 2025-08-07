Month of traffic delays looms as Lancaster canal bridge is repaired

The temporary traffic lights in Moor Lane, Lancaster.

Three-way temporary traffic lights have been installed on Moor Lane in Lancaster for repair work to be carried out to the canal bridge.

Lancashire County Council has put the system in place, with signage suggesting it could remain until August 31, while they improve the bridge over Lancaster Canal.

The multi-way signals include Moor Lane in both directions along with St Peter’s Road, with the junction down to a single lane in all directions.