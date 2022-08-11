Month-long Lancaster festival will honour murdered Amazon activists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dom and fellow activist, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, were killed in June while travelling in the Brazilian Amazon, investigating the undeclared war on indigenous communities and ways to tackle the destruction of the rainforest.

Now Halton Mill is lending its voice to Sian’s appeal that the work of her brother must continue by organising a festival highlighting the work of Dom, Bruno and the many other rainforest activists who have lost their lives.

The mill is partnering with Lancaster University, More Music, the Many Worlds Film Club, and other arts organisations to offer a festival of events during November titled For Dom, Bruno & the Amazon.

Dom Phillips was killed in the Amazon in June.

It is timed to coincide with COP27,when the eyes of the world will be focussed on how our leaders are responding to the environmental crisis, and will include an exhibition, concerts, films, talks, arts events and a two-day conference.

Sian Phillips has a long connection with Halton Mill, where she has led the community choir, Lune Valley Voices, and performed with her partner Paul and her bands Boom Bike Big Band, Folk to Folk and the Balkanics.

Dom visited Halton with Sian last year, interested in the way Halton Mill and neighbouring Lancaster Cohousing were using Halton’s hydro electric plant to provide their energy.

Fiona Frank, who is co-ordinating the programme of events, came up with the idea for the festival.

She said: “I was so moved by Sian’s speech at her brother’s funeral, where she said that the story of what is happening to the rainforest and its inhabitants must be told, that I wanted to do something to support this.”

Fiona, who has sung in Sian’s choir and played music with her for many years, is one of the mill’s directors and an experienced event organiser.

She has been amazed and touched by the enthusiasm shown by the people she has asked to take part.

Dr Nelly Marubo, an indigenous Marubo activist and former colleague of Bruno, will give the keynote speech via Zoom at the conference. She is a community leader in the Javari region, where Bruno and Dom were killed.

Film director Max Baring, who co-directed the film ‘Guarding the Forest’ which features an interview with Bruno Pereira, will be attending the conference in person – as will Lancaster University academics Dr Luke Parry, Dr James Fraser, Prof Jos Barlow, Cool Earth deputy director Hannah Peck, and others.

Most of the events will be free, as the mill is encouraging people who attend them to donate to an appeal set up by Dom’s and Bruno’s families to support the indigenous defenders of the rainforest.

The full programme, with activities across Lancaster district, will be published at the end of September.

A dedicated website can be seen at haltonmill.org.uk/DomBruno.

Fiona is keen to encourage other organisations – including schools and community groups - to hold an Amazon or Brazil-related activity during November and feature as part of the programme.