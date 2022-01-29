Money donated to St John's Hospice in Lancaster in memory of Ken Allen

The team at Ken Allen Autowreckers Ltd donating £582.31 to St John's Hospice in Ken's memory as it was one of his favourite charities.

Representatives from St John's Hospice visited the scrap yard to take a photo of the team and to thank everyone for collecting £582.31 in Ken's memory.

Ken was a well known legend and there aren't many people who can say they didn't know Ken or who hadn't visited him on White Lund on the look out for parts for their cars!

The last 12 months has been difficult for all that knew him and St John's Hospice really appreciate that during this time customers have donated to the hospice which was one of Ken's favourite charities.