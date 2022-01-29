Money donated to St John's Hospice in Lancaster in memory of Ken Allen
Staff and customers at Ken Allen Autowreckers Ltd collected over £500 in memory of Ken.
Representatives from St John's Hospice visited the scrap yard to take a photo of the team and to thank everyone for collecting £582.31 in Ken's memory.
Ken was a well known legend and there aren't many people who can say they didn't know Ken or who hadn't visited him on White Lund on the look out for parts for their cars!
The last 12 months has been difficult for all that knew him and St John's Hospice really appreciate that during this time customers have donated to the hospice which was one of Ken's favourite charities.
They are continuing to collect however if you would like to donate in his memory please donate on facebook here