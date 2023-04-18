Missing teen headbutted police officer and spat at another at Carnforth railway station
A teenager who had been reported missing was arrested after headbutting a police officer at Carnforth train station.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
The 16-year old was found by British Transport Police officers at Carnforth today, Tuesday.
As they went to prevent him boarding a train, he headbutted one officer in the face.
He then spat, with the saliva going in the second officer’s mouth.
The youth was arrested and later bailed pending a Youth Offending Team referral.