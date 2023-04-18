News you can trust since 1837
Missing teen headbutted police officer and spat at another at Carnforth railway station

A teenager who had been reported missing was arrested after headbutting a police officer at Carnforth train station.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

The 16-year old was found by British Transport Police officers at Carnforth today, Tuesday.

As they went to prevent him boarding a train, he headbutted one officer in the face.

He then spat, with the saliva going in the second officer’s mouth.

Carnforth railway station.Carnforth railway station.
Carnforth railway station.
The youth was arrested and later bailed pending a Youth Offending Team referral.