Lancashire Police issued an appeal to help find missing Carl Whiteside on Friday but on Saturday lunchtime issued a further update, confirming Avon and Somerset Police had found a body.
While no formal identification has taken place police believe the body to be the 26-year-old’s and his family have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances.
Lancashire Police said: “Yesterday we appealed for help to find missing Carl Whiteside and we are very sorry to have to tell you that colleagues at Avon and Somerset Police who were helping in that search have sadly found a body in Bristol.
“While he has not yet been formally identified, we believe that the body is that of Carl. His family have been informed and are thoughts are with them at this time. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”